Yobe goes spiritual on insurgents destroying electricity towers

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State government has launched a spiritual war against the Boko Haram insurgents destroying electricity towers which has cut off Borno and Yobe states from the national grid since December last year. Sources have said.

The towers according to investigation are part of the Jos – Gombe grid serving Borno and Yobe states with electricity. Prior to this unwholesome development, insurgents had destroyed the Gombe- Biu- Damboa- Maiduguri tower axis and that of Damaturu – Maiduguri, after which the towers were restored before destruction.

After repairing the 330 KVA towers crumbled last year by the insurgents near Kasaisa village, Gujba LGA, cutting the two sister states from electricity supply from the national grid, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday, May 15 led a crowd of Muslim clerics in the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers for God to punish the insurgents crumbling the towers.

The decision followed Governor Buni’s warning that after repairing the towers, he would lead the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers against the criminals hellbent on denying the two states electricity from the national grid.

It could be recalled that the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) recently disclosed that the criminals, for the first time, crumbled the towers in December, 2023, and for the second time, in February, 2024, both of which were repaired by Yobe State government.

Leading Muslim clerics and students of the Holy Quran participated at Wednesday’s recitation and prayers session, where cows were sacrificed for Allah to expose and punish the insurgents crumbling the electricity towers.

The prayer session was for Allah to expose and punish the criminals, their sponsors, their supporters, those who helped them with the tools used in the destruction of the towers, their transporters to the scene of the crime, whoever knows but refuses to expose them; buyers of the vandalized tower parts, and transformers thieves among other collaborators.

