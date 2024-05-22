YIAGA Africa, stakeholders seek constitution review for enhanced LG elections

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

YIAGA Africa, an NGO, and other stakeholders have advocated for a review of the Electoral Law for Improved Local Government elections in Nigeria and to boost the confidence of the citizens in the electoral process.

Speaking in an interview in Kaduna at an advocacy roundtable on legislative reform for improved local government elections in Kaduna State, YIAGA’s Director of Programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu, said they were in Kaduna State to work with stakeholders to advocate for the review of the Electoral Law, a law that regulates Local Government elections, in line with the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

According to Mbamalu, “The idea is to review sections of the law that regulate things like timeline for the election, to provide some certainty on having periodic elections every 4 years, and that’s what the new Electoral Act provided for and on issues around the autonomy of State Independent Electoral Commissions, issues around the conduct, the quality of the process, and the elections, and of notice and dates for elections. We are hoping that reviewing the law would enhance the quality of Local Government elections and inspire citizens to trust and confidence in the process.”

She said YIAGA Africa’s observation on Local Government elections has revealed that consistently there was low voter participation.

“Sometimes voters don’t even think they should participate in Local Government elections. There is more focus on the national and state government or state assembly. When it comes to Local Government elections citizens don’t participate. So we hope that our work in Kaduna State, working with the SIEC, political parties, civil society, media, the state government and state assembly would help support the process of enhanced elections and building confidence.”

Commenting on autonomy for the Local Government and how feasible would the advocacy see the light of the day, she said “The question of Local Government autonomy has been a major challenge in Nigeria and the current ongoing constitution review process,.. advocacy to amend the constitution to guarantee full autonomy for Local Government. However, because our focus now is on local elections, we believe that with the current little framework, if we support the physical and administrative independence of the State Independent Electoral Commissions, they can be in a better position to conduct credible elections at the local level. Things around political interference or Governors refusing to release the requisite funding for elections, things like that could be addressed with the Electoral Law.”

“So for us what are the immediate ways, can we start somewhere? We go after the big fight which is the amendment of the constitution which takes a longer period and a longer process. So while that is ongoing, what can we be doing at the state level? Which is why we are here,” she said.

She decried the situation where many states were yet to conduct Local Government elections, saying “We are proposing that Governors must realize they are not emperors and they are elected by the people. Because they are elected by the people they are guided by the constitution . The constitution already said that democratically elected Local Government authority is guaranteed. So, part of our voice to this campaign is a call to Governors to understand that when they fail to conduct elections, they are acting in violation of the constitution, acting in breach of the constitution.”

” They are abusing the fundamental rights of people at the local level. So our contribution is a call to Governors, they must realize they represent the people and by the law, they must ensure requisite funding, everything required for Local Government elections is made available for Local Government elections to be conducted periodically.”

“In addition, things around security of tenure for the SIEC executive, because we’ve some Governors who can come and change the Chairperson and Commissioners of SIEC.If they don’t do what they want them to do, they change them. That is not in line with the constitution because the establishment of SIEC is done in the constitution, not the state law. It’s the constitution that establishes State Independent Electoral Commissions. At the state level Governors are the Chief Executive Officers and they must act in line with the constitution, and remember that they serve the people, not their interest. They are democratically elected and not emperors,” she said.

Earlier at the roundtable, Mbamalu said transparency in local government administration will enable citizens to demand accountability in everyday governance and at election time effectively.

She called on CSOs such as human and socio-economic rights groups to help develop robust accountability processes/mechanisms and play watchdog roles, educate and sensitize citizens to the responsibilities of elected local government officials and citizens’ role in local governance.

A member of Yiaga Africa Working Group, Dr Asmau Maikudi, said at the roundtable that the Local Government system is a core institution in Nigeria’s governing structure, pointing out that how an electoral system operates goes a long way in determining the degree of public confidence and support for the democratic system.