Yemie Fash Online News team pays courtesy visit to Ondo Governor

Aiyedatiwa Assures of Presence at Interactive Session

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, a delegation from Yemie Fash Online News platform paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, at the Governor’s office in Akure, Ondo State.

Led by the convener, Oluyemi Fasipe, the team was received by the Governor in his office, where they extended an invitation to him to participate in the upcoming second edition of their interactive session. The session, themed “Charting the Course for a Better Ondo State: A Comprehensive Strategy for Inclusive Governance,” is scheduled to take place on June 2nd, 2024, at Dejavu Hotel Banquet Hall, Alagbaka Akure, Ondo State.

During the visit, the team sought the Governor’s support and endorsement for the event, highlighting its potential to foster meaningful discussions and drive positive change in the state. Governor Aiyedatiwa, who expressed his appreciation for the team’s efforts, promised to consider the invitation and pledged his administration’s continued support for initiatives that promote the development of Ondo State.

The event aims to bring together stakeholders and thought leaders to discuss pressing issues and explore solutions for a more inclusive and prosperous Ondo State. The team looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with the state government and a successful event on June 2nd.

