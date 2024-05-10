Yahaya Bello: HEDA drags Kogi Judge before NJC

Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

Miffed that the judge has interfered in the administration of justice in the case involving the immediate past Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, a human rights organisation has dragged justice I.A. Jamil before the National Judicial Council for sanctions.

In particular, Human and Environmental Development Agrnda, HEDA, wants the NJC to punish justice Jamil for using his office to obstruct the prosecution of ex-governor Yahaya Bello by granting an unmerited restraining order against his arrest and investigation by the EFCC.

In the petition filed by the Civil society organisation and acknowledged by the office Chief Justice of Nigeria, HEDA accused Justice Jamil of acting against the interest of justice and good conscience.

In the petition sighted by Saturday Vanguard HEDA accused justice Jamil of gross abuse of his judicial powers in entertaining and granting ‘order to show cause’ against the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a suit that not only the Kogi State High Court has become functus officio but the order sought to be enforced was non-existence at the time the ‘order to show cause’ was made.

HEDA said: “We are of the view that the order to show cause granted as per Motion HCL/190M/2024 are designed to annoy, irritate, and portray the Commission in bad light.

“The order to show cause was granted in a very disturbing and unnecessary circumstance. The order was granted by his Lordship in the above suit on 25th day of April, 2024 in very questionable circumstances,” the group said.

The organisation listed the grounds of appeal under it wants Justice Jamil punished to include: standing on the way of justice and exercising the powers he does not possess.

It is not yet clear if and when NJC will look into the petition which was lodged by HEDA on April 29, 2024 but acknowledged by the CJN on May 3, 2024.

It will be recalled that the former Kogi Governor had resisted arrest by EFCC operatives last month, citing the injunction by justice Jamil of the Kogi High Court as his justification.

Bello has also declined to appear before a federal High Court Abuja based on the same restraining order.

But the FHC has ordered his arrest and production in court.