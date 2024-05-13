YAFC holds workshop for teachers, school owners in slum communities

A non-governmental organisation, NGO, Youth Advocate for Change (YAFC) through its slum to classroom has concluded plans to hold a one-day training workshop for teachers and school owners living in slums communities in Lagos State.

The event tagged: Teach, Inspire, and Innovate for better learning outcomes will hold on the 16th of May at Akinwunmi Youth Centre, Sabo, Alagomeji, beside the Foursquare Gospel Church Int Headquarters, Lagos, shall attract teachers and school owners from across Lagos State.

In a statement issued by its YAFC, Team Lead, Adeola Ogunlade said that the programme is set to create self-reliant teachers, develop teacher leaders, and help educators undertake innovative teaching methodologies and gain confidence in using educational technology with their students.

He noted that the training will feature seminars, live case studies, workshops, and panel discussions. It will also provide the educators exposure to the latest trends, and best practices as well as the latest tech in the pursuit of excellence in their classrooms. Teachers and school owners especially in hard reach communities will be privileged to learn from the very best in the education sector, be empowered by new resources, and find practical tips to help them pursue excellence in the classroom.

He stated further that the training will enhance curriculum, pedagogy and technology to improve learning outcomes in slum communities, application of homegrown digital technology to improve learning outcomes, improving student’s critical thinking and communication skills and inclusion of Internship and practical learning exercises for student’s global competitiveness”.

“Evaluating and monitoring government existing programmes and policies for inclusion in the private sector and providing access to funding opportunities and partnership for sustainable education in slum communities”, he said.

Ogunlade posited that guest expected at the event include: The Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, The Commissioner for the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in Lagos, Professor Tiabat Lawanson, Professor of Urban Management and Governance, University of Lagos, Chairperson, LCCI, Education Group, Mrs. Sokia Isibor, Founder, Street to School, Oluwatosin Olowoyeye- Taiwo, The Former South West Director, Nigeria Education Research Development Council, Dr. Dada Shonibare, Dr. Success Ojo, Founder/CEO, Gotocourse, Digital Oncologist and Entrepreneurship Lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr. Bukola Amao-Taiwo, among others.