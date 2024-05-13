Worldhit Record set to groom grassroots music acts 

Worldhit Records has promised to continually develop and reshape global perceptions of African music, support the Nigerian music industry by nurturing grassroots artists to become global stars.

Founded by a team of visionary music industry professionals championed by Tony Bliz, the company vowed to foster the creation of platinum records originating from Africa.

The company said its primary mission is to identify, develop, and promote exceptional talent from Nigeria and across Africa, “with the goal of producing chart-topping hits and platinum-selling albums. The company envisions a future where African artists are celebrated and recognized worldwide for their contributions to the global music industry.”

Worldhit said artist development is a cornerstone of it’s operations.

“The record label provides comprehensive support and guidance to its roster of artists, including professional recording facilities, mentorship programs, and strategic career planning. Through personalized coaching and tailored resources, Worldhit Records aims to empower artists to reach their full potential and achieve sustainable success in the music industry,” it said.