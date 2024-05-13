World Communication Day: Nigeria must resist legislation of AI — Catholic bishop

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, yesterday, urged lawmakers and other relevant stakeholders to resist any legislation that would approve the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, to the detriment of humanity.

Bishop Ajakaye, who was represented by his Vicar General, Rev. Felix Odesanmi, made the call in his sermon at the 58th World Social Communications Day, held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He also called on professionals and journalists to raise their voices against the dangers associated with artificial intelligence as they are only for economic gains.

His words: “While we approve of the good things that technology have brought to us, we should be conscious of the dangers both economic wise leading to unemployment and the moral issues that go along with it.

“We still have a high rate of unemployment in Africa, by the time we allow this artificial intelligence, AI, to take control of us and be everywhere, a lot of people and the rate of unemployment would be higher or triple or more.

“The artificial intelligence, as we know, the rate at which the technology is going, a lot of jobs ordinary being done by human beings are simply being taken over by machine and if these continue, there is going to be a serious rate of unemployment in Africa and other nations.

“Technology is very good but at the same time, we have to be weary that God made us, to know Him, Love Him and Serve Him, so that through this means, we have the salvation of our souls.

“Artificial intelligence has no thinking, no conscience, where those two things are lacking, there is danger. Otherwise, the future of the world is very bleak.

“Our world is in bondage today, look at the level of unemployment in Nigeria, all the technological giants are reducing the workforce with AI, human beings are only looking for financial gain, and it is a direct affront to God.

“Let us raise our voice against artificial intelligence; there should be restrictions to areas where to use it. It would cause a lot of confusion in our world.”