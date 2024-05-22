Women’s health takes centerstage in Lagos

… as Pathfinder, CCSI call for intensified media reporting women’s health issues

By Chioma Obinna

Stakeholders advancing women’s health have called for the prioritisation of policies promoting health and other issues associated with women survival.

This is coming on the heels of a launch of a 12 months project tagged:“Strengthening Multilevel Partnerships For Advancing Women’s Health In Nigeria”, an advocacy training which would serve as a bridge-gap.

The advocacy project aimed to ensure healthier women in Lagos and Kano States is focused on women’s health.

To this end, the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) in collaboration with Pathfinder International and the Lagos State Government recently hold a one-day training for journalists on the strategies to ensure that current high maternal deaths are reduced through awareness creation on the promotion of healthy lifestyle among womenfolk.

Speaking during the training, the Reproductive Health Coordinator, Lagos State Ministry of Health Director, Dr. Victoria Omoera, in a presentation entitled: ‘Promoting Women’s Health: The Lagos State Story”, said women aught to be prioritised in government policies, especially in the health sector as the contribute about 50 per cent of the entire population.

Omoera who regretted that women are not empowered enough, said their needs surpass the gender role assigned to them, which is not expected to go beyond getting married, bearing children and taking care of the home.

Omoera also lamented the economic inequalities and the need to take time off for maternity, among others translate to less job opportunities for women, compared to their men counterpart.

The Director identified major women’s health concerns as inadequate healthcare resources, reproductive health issues, heart disease, cancer and mental health issues.

“Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates and increasing maternal death ratio, due to hypertension and diabetes.

Speaking on Government efforts at promoting the health of Women, the director said, “The Lagos State Government has established departments and institutionalised programmes that speaks directly to women’s health.“

Omoera described investment in women and their health as a fundamental human right.

She said: “This will curb significantly issues of funding gaps, inadequate demand creation activities, financial inaccessibility to health services, insufficient funding, religion, culture that relegate women to the background and high attrition of trained health officers.”

She said: “Some laws and policies have been put in place in the state to protect the health of women, citing them as the “Lagos Health Scheme Self Policy, Safe Mother-hood Strategies, Blood Transfusion, Health Financing Policy and Mental Health.

“We always work with groups and partnerships within our technical working groups. The state does lots of trainings but unfortunately, the rate of health workers leaving the country for greener pastures is so high, expressing dismay that, although, female healthcare providers formed a significant backbone of the health work force, but even with the replacement policy, health workers practiced in Lagos State are overstretched.”

Speaking at the event, Senior Program Advisor for Pathfinder Medical, Dr. Sekina Amin Bello expressed hope for healthier women in Lagos and Kano States.

Describing the project as a bridge-gap, she said: “We’re working on something more long-term. But after 12 months, we hope to see that advocacy platforms in Kano and Lagos are strengthened.”

Bello further expressed hope for increased domestic funding, strengthened accountability framework for tracking allocated resources and stakeholders’ voices amplified in order to improve women’s health issues in Lagos and Kano.

Bello said the project aims at tackling issues around Antenatal issue, fertility and delivery issues and coverage of women health issues from the grassroots, urging the media to advocate more on women’s health issues by raising more awareness, framing the issues around women’s health, doing more investigative reporting on women’s health and holding the government accountable.

She urged the media to amplify women’s voices by creating a platform for them to share their health issues, challenges and triumph; amplify female healthcare experts’ voices, researchers and female healthcare advocate voices to ensure diverse perspectives and accurate information dissemination; empower women by providing information on their rights, available resources and ways to advocate for their health needs.

Speaking, the Technical Director Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), Oluyemi Abodunrin urged government to partner journalists to facilitate effective reporting on women’s health issues.

He explained that the training became necessary to advocate for women’s health in order to reduce high maternal mortality being recorded.

“The government should consider journalists as partners in progress, while journalists should see the government as a veritable source for news information”, Abodunrin expressed hope that after the capacity building, the media would report more effectively on ‘maternal issues’, ‘skilled birth attendant’ etc.