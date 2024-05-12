Woman in police net for trafficking student to Libya

Police

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A middle aged woman, Abike Olonade, has been arrested for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old student to Libya.

It was reliably gathered that the victim, whose name has been kept under wrap, is a student of Adeoye Lambo Secondary School in Obada Oko, Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State.

Confirming the arrest, police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, in a statement in Abeokuta, on Saturday, said the suspect confessed to trafficking the victim to Libya.

She said, “One Abike Olonade has been arrested for trafficking 16 year old student of Ademoye Lambo Secondary School in Obada Oko, Ogun State.

“She confessed that the victim have been trafficked to Libya.”