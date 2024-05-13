With 208trn scf gas reserves, Nigeria should not experience energy poverty – Ekpo

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has disclosed that with more than 208 trillion proven standard cubic feet of gas reserves, Nigeria should not be grappling with energy poverty.

Ekpo noted that in an era of rapid technological advancements, evolving market dynamics, and growing global consciousness towards sustainable practices, all stakeholders in the gas value chain should work together to unlock available potentials in the sector.

The Minister of State, who disclosed this in his scorecard obtained by Vanguard, expressed commitment to achieving net zero flare gas emissions, adding that the NNPCL/TotalEnergies Joint Venture has already recorded zero routine gas flare in all its Nigerian assets.

According to the scorecard, the attraction of foreign investments into the gas sector and resolving issues relating to the execution of the Gas Sales Purchase Agreement (GSPA) for the Brass Methanol Project to unlock $3 billion investments in the gas industry has impacted the sector.

The scorecard showed that he midwifed the reconstruction of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, MDGIF Council and guidelines, which promises to inject much-needed funds into resolving infrastructure issues in the Midstream and Downstream gas sectors.

In terms of infrastructure, the Minister of State midwifed the multi-billion dollar Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) and Obrikom, Obiafo, and Oben (OB3) gas pipeline projects to meet their completion deadlines.

He has driven bilateral discussions on the Nigeria – Morocco gas pipeline project that is to traverse the Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Core d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea – Bissau, The Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania and terminate in Morocco with a spur to Spain for onward sale of gas to Europe.

Ekpo revitalized the virtual pipeline mode of gas delivery of Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG (SSLNG or mini-LNG) for gas supply to power and the commercial sector.

He inaugurated the ultra-modern 23,000 metric tonnes LPG vessel, Temile 10, which is set to achieve further development of in-country capacity to transport LPG from producers to the domestic market.

Ekpo has performed groundbreaking ceremonies for NesGas 50,000 metric tonnes LPG Terminal at Onne, Rivers State; Optimera Energy Natural Gas facility in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos; Windek Energy Limited 20,000 metric tonnes LPG depot in Atabrikang Aquaha, Ibeno LGA, Akwa Ibom State. These projects hold the prospect of generating over 100,000 jobs to Nigerians on completion.

In the area of gas-to-power, Ekpo collaborated with the Ministry of Power to establish an inter-ministerial gas task force to address the challenges associated with low gas supply to gas-fired thermal power plants in the country.

He supervised and ensured the resolution of gas supply issues to the 141MW Geometric Power Plant in Aba, Abia State which was commissioned on Monday, February 26, 2024 while pushing through the Decade of Gas to resolve legacy indebtedness to gas producers in the power sector.

The scorecard stated that he supervised the domestication of all LPG produced within the country with the target of stabilizing the price of LPG in the domestic market.

He sustained initiative in engaging stakeholders on terms to unlock deep water gas while ensuring the implementation of the PIA by regulators to unlock the potential in the gas sector in order to achieve a gas-based economy.

The Minister also held successful retreats with stakeholders, including the NNPC Ltd, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NMDPRA, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF and external stakeholders to ensure that the pulse of the industry operators is felt and solutions are found to stimulate further development in the sector.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Windek Energy 20,000 Metric Tonnes LPG Depot Project in Atabrikang Aquaha, Ibeno Local Government Area, within the Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Akwa Ibom State, Ekpo described investments in additional LPG depots as significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards energy security and economic prosperity.

He said: “The establishment of this LPG depot underscores the importance of strategic investments in the gas sector, which is pivotal for driving industrialization, creating jobs, and improving the livelihoods of our people. As we gather here today, we reaffirm our collective resolve to harness the immense potential of our nation’s natural resources, particularly in the gas sector. Nigeria is blessed with abundant gas reserves, and it is incumbent upon us to leverage these resources efficiently and sustainably for the benefit of current and future generations.

“It will enhance access to clean and affordable cooking fuel, thereby promoting public health and environmental sustainability. Moreover, it will stimulate economic growth by catalyzing investment, fostering innovation, and facilitating the emergence of new industries and value chains.

“In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, evolving market dynamics, and growing global consciousness towards sustainable practices, we must work together to navigate these complexities and chart a course towards sustainable development and prosperity. I am compelled to emphasize that Nigeria, endowed with over 208Tcf in proven gas reserves, should not be grappling with energy poverty. It is imperative for us collectively to confront these challenges head-on.”

Reacting to the efforts of the Minister of State, a consultant and gas expert, Dr Owolabi Ajibade, said: “This decisive action not only combats greenhouse gas emissions, but also promotes responsible resource utilization, a critical step towards a cleaner future. In addition, the resolution of gas supply issues for the Geometric Power Plant in Aba, Abia State is a testament to the Minister’s focus on tangible results.”

He added: “By ensuring a steady flow of gas, the plant’s recent commissioning not only improves regional energy security but also fosters industrial growth and socio-economic development.”