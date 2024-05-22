Winner of Hackathon 2024 Gets Another Grand Prize

Dinah Lugard’s recent triumph at Hackathon 2024 is proving to be a gateway to even more opportunities. Not only did the Nigerian tech enthusiast secure the grand prize of $5000 and a prestigious scholarship to Harvard University, but she has now been awarded £15,000 and a scholarship to Oxford by a South African telecom company. This company, impressed by her remarkable achievements, has decided to further honor Dinah’s success.

Dinah’s victory in Hackathon 2024 was a significant milestone. Competing against over 100 talented participants from across Africa, she emerged as the top contender. The competition, hosted by Pydon Global, was a virtual event that spanned from April to early May 2024. Dinah’s exceptional skills as a White Hat Hacker and her outstanding presentation led her to outperform finalists from Tanzania and Senegal.

As the champion of Hackathon 2024, Dinah was initially awarded a $5000 cash prize and a scholarship for Artificial Intelligence studies at Harvard University. This recognition not only highlighted her technical prowess but also underscored her dedication to cybersecurity.

Reflecting on the additional prize from the South African telecom company, Dinah said, “I am incredibly honored and grateful for this unexpected recognition. It feels wonderful to know that my work is valued and supported by such a prominent company.”

Dinah, who is also the founder of the initiative ‘Cloud On SoberTech,’ has been a vocal advocate for enhancing digital security. Her initiative focuses on providing essential tools and guidance for safe online practices. Discussing her future plans, she shared, “This additional prize will enable me to expand my research and develop more robust solutions to combat cyber threats. I am excited about the possibilities this opens up.”

Dinah’s journey from winning Hackathon 2024 to receiving further accolades underscores the importance of her work and the growing recognition of her contributions. As she continues her studies at Harvard and expands her initiative, Dinah’s influence in the tech community is expected to grow even further.

The additional prize from the South African telecom company is yet another stepping stone for Dinah, opening more doors and providing her with greater resources to make a difference in the world of cybersecurity. With her continued dedication and expertise, there’s no doubt that Dinah’s future holds even more achievements and opportunities.

Dinah’s efforts are a reminder of the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures and the positive impact one individual can make. Her recent wins are just the beginning of what promises to be a long and impactful career.