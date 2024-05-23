WIMBIZ partners CIG motors on women inclusiveness

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to foster women inclusiveness in Nigerian economy, Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, is partnering Chief Diana Chen, Founder, Chief Diana Chen Foundation and GAC/CIG motors, Nigeria to empower more women in all spheres of life.

This was disclosed at the recent visit organized by WIMBIZ management to the CIG motors.

Speaking, the Chair, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Bisi Adeyemi, said, the partnership was aimed at empowering more women in corporate organizations, business and public service.

“The future with GAC is bright. And I am particularly excited because it is a female led organization and it is in sync with what WIMBIZ believes.

“We have lots of female entrepreneurs in WIMBIZ and we have different programmes in which we empower them and we believe that this is another train and mentor more women. Chief Chen is a mentor that everyone is looking up to and we believe that she will be a role model to our female entrepreneurs”, she said.

Also, the new Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, reiterated that, “WIMBIZ has over the past two decades built a growing community of women that have been able to go through different programmes and have been able to discover their potentials and voices.

“Our goal remains to consistently advocate for women, create platforms that can help elevate their status and influence across all spheres. As well as grow the inclusiveness to an acceptable and balance percentage.

“As much as the goal sounds ambitious and bold, we believe that it is achievable with supporters across the nation.

“The CIG motors is led by a strong women, and her story is admirable and inspiring and she represents what we want a WIMBIZ woman should be. To contribute to nation building, humanity and create employment opportunities that open up platforms for other women to thrive.

“Partnering with her and organization is a drive towards our mission and goal. We have tremendous plans in the pipeline”, she said.

However, Akingbohungbe described her role as the 7th ED of WIMBIZ as a humbly opportunity.

“I have always been a part of WIMBIZ, as an Associate and a Life Member. I have volunteered in many of the programmes and I know how it has contributed to me personally because I have always been in the drive to make a different anywhere I am.

“Despite being in the banking industry for 18 years, when the opportunity came, I was eager to step on it to contribute my quota”, she noted.

Also, the immediate past Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, said, identifying a company like CIG motors was intentional. “We want a partner that we could ask for a motor gift and I appreciate Chief Diana Chen for availing herself to support WIMBIZ.

“We will leverage on opportunities for our female entrepreneurs and I know that Chief Chen has lots of empowerment programmes and business opportunities for women in business.

“This is win-win collaboration and we will leverage on some certain programmes and opportunity for engagement”, she promised.

Reacting, the Founder, Chief Diana Chen Foundation and GAC/CIG motors, Nigeria, Chief Diana Chen said, WIMBIZ is one of the most influential organizations and I believe that we can work together to make progress in the lives of women.

“We have lots of empowerment projects as an organization and I believe that this is step in the right direction to on-board more women.

“We have women working in our factory as senior technicians and manager and all the capacities they are showing in the organisation are appreciated by us”, she said.