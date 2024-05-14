Wike: I ‘ll open ‘fowl yansh’, Fubara vows

…says state constrained by debts incurred from Wike’s projects

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that most of the projects constructed and Commissioned by his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, were not fully paid for.

Fubara, regretted that the state is indebted to many contractors, adding that the firms the former administration could not pay are hunting the his government for their payment.

The governor spoke while commissioning Ebubu-Aleto-Eteo in Eleme Local Government Area of the State. The project was commissioned by the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

Fubara stated that transparency has remained the watchword of his administration, adding that the government has a white paper that shows the cost of every projects it carried out.

Fubara said the major problem his administration is facing at the time is debts incurred by the past administration, adding that although he was part of the same government but that he has been pushed to the wall.

He said: “For the records it was awarded to CCECC. It was awarded on the 14th of August by this Administration. As we are going further, we will be going with a white paper to show records and amount. The Project was awarded at the cost of N6.7 billion. I can say boldly that we have paid the contractor completely.

“The purpose of this is to let the would know that if there is one problem this administration has is debt. Most of the projects that are being commissioned they are coming for their balance payment and it running in millions and billions.

“I have said I don’t want to talk. I don’t want to talk because I am part of that system but when you keep pushing me, I will say it so that they will see the yansh of the fowl.”