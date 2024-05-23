Wike has capacity to return Tinubu in 2027, Okocha

*As APC Stages One Million-Man Match

*Indicts Fubara Over Assembly Demolition

By Daniel Abia

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has explained that the reason it wants the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike in its fold is because the former Governor has the needed capacity to replicate the 2023 victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The Care Taker Committee Chairman of the party in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha who gave the explanation said that the APC wanted the Minister to join the party to help it win the 2027 presidential election for Tinubu.

Speaking at a one million man solidarity March for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Okocha said that Wike is a political strategist that cannot be ignored in Rivers State politics.

“Wike is the leader of Renewed Hope agenda in Rivers State. Wike was responsible for the victory of Tinubu election in Rivers State. Wike is a reformer and he is our leader in the State. The rally is not APC event, the rally is Renewed Hope of Mr President family in Rivers State. Wike is a game changer. He has a midas torch and we have been wooing him to come over to APC to help us. We want Wike to join us in APC so that he will continue to win elections for Tinubu in Rivers State especially when elections come in 2027.

“A time came in Rivers State when we could not campaign for our own presidential candidate using the party platform upon which he emerged because we were threatened by the entire leadership of APC in Rivers State. They told us that the man we were supporting being Bola Tinubu was too old and that he has become senile.

“That how can we support a man who will die any moment soon. They said to us that we were supporting a man who is medically unfit and was using all the social media platforms to paint him like someone who defecate on himself. I want to state here that President Tinubu is the best thing that happen to Nigeria”.

On bad state of the national economy and attendant high cost of living, Okocha explained that even the beautiful “Rome was not built in a day. Nigeria suffered set backs political , economic, socio-cultural and we have a leader who just came on the throne for nearly one year. Can he possibly upturn tne mistakes of 30 or 50 years in one year? So it’s a process and the process began the same day he took the oath of office. The President was very clear when he said that he wanted to fix Nigeria and he said that fuel subsides was gone.

“Today, states, federal, local government areas are packing money in billions for the development of their States. I am aware that the first and biggest project that will transverse the length and breath of Nigeria is being carried out under Almed Tinubu.”

He said that the role Wike played for the victory of Tinubu in 2023 election in Rivers State cannot be ignored stressing that the party needed him to play the same role for Tinubu in 2027.

Okocha indicted the Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for demolishing the House of Assembly edifice, adding that such act was against the tenets of democracy in any given society.

He reiterated that the 27 Lawmakers are members of the APC and Rt. Hon Martin’s Amaewhule remains the authentic speaker of the House. “They are our legitimate members we cannot abandon them at this point.

“The Rt Hon Martin’s Amaewhule, an erudite, dynamic and hard working young man remains the authentic speaker of Rivers state House of Assembly. The other three men are already under suspension and they cannot parade themselves as members of the Assembly”, he said.

The one million man Solidarity Walk President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was organised under the auspices of the”RENEWED HOPE” with over 100 support groups drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state