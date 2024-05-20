Why we’re dedicated to innovation, ethical business practices in Nigeria – CHAAN

Chinese Hair Attachment Producers & Traders Association in Nigeria, CHAAN, has expressed desire to quality, innovation and ethical business practices in Nigeria.

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, said this at the association’s 10th anniversary in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Yuqing stressed the association’s significance in the bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria.

Yuquing said CHAAN was a testament to the strong economic ties between our nations.

She said: “Their commitment to quality, innovation and ethical business practices has contributed to the success story of Chinese enterprises in Nigeria. I am so glad to be part of this anniversary celebration which started 10 years ago. And I am also glad that their Nigeria partners also joined in the celebration. This shows that the Chinese and Nigeria enterprises are cooperating well, which implies that the relationship between China and Nigeria is cordial.

“And on the other hand, we can see that the association today also did the charity, by giving out N1 million as scholarship to Bethesda home for Blind and N100,000 each to over 10 students of the low income earner families. Children are the future of a country, so I hope that these children who got this assistance from the Chinese community can study very hard, and in the future maybe they can go to China to learn Chinese, to know China better and they can also become the bridge of development between China and Nigeria.”

Also, Chairman of the Association, Zheng Hanbing, said: “As we reflect on this milestone, we recognize the collective achievements that have been made possible through collaboration, dedication and the strong bonds forged within our association toward excellence and innovation in the hair attachment industry.

“Our members, partners, and supporters have contributed significantly to our success, and we are proud to have fostered a community that thrives on mutual respect and shared goals.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Dealers in Hair Attachment and Weavon Association of Nigeria, DHAWAN, Marcel Ozonweke said: “It has been a tedious journey, a long journey we started a few years back, it wasn’t easy when we started, but with time it becomes better, we thought it wise to come together and have a union, and the essence of that is to make sure that as foreigners, it members welfare is being taken care.

“And that is what the Association is doing, helping the other incoming companies collaborates with the government agencies, on how to regularize their documents to make their business easy in the country.”

As China and Nigeria continue to strengthen their economic cooperation, the association’s role becomes even more important

In a heartwarming gesture, the association made a donation of One Million Naira to the Bethesda Home for the Blind in Lagos and N100,000 each to 10 children of the low income families in Lagos, the contribution reflects their commitment to social responsibility and their desire to make a positive impact beyond business transactions.

As the celebration continued, cultural performance of both Nigeria and China were display, from the Chinese Dragon Dance to the Nigeria cultural dance.