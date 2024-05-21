Why we’re conducting public enquiry into telecom regulation – NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, says it is conducting public enquiry into its three regulatory instruments as a testament to it’s commitment and dedication to transparency and inclusivity towards ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and considered.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida stated this on Tuesday at the ongoing two day public enquiry on three regulatory instruments holding in Abuja.

He explained that the planned review of the guidelines aimed to provide a clear and transparent mechanism for resolving conflicts within the telecoms sector, promote timely resolution and ensuring that all stakeholders are treated fairly, stating that the instrument being considered in the course of this enquiry were vital to ensuring that the communications sector meets the demands of the ever able digital age.

The three instruments are: the regulatory instrument in the agenda is the telecoms; the guidelines for procedures for granting approvals to disconnect telecoms operators and the guidelines for disputes resolution. Disputes are inevitable part of any industry, there should be a robust framework for disputes resolution.

“This regulatory instrument have played a vital role in driving our telecommunications landscape and it is essential that we revisit and revise them to address emerging challenges, trends and opportunities in the industry

“The instrument being considered in the course of this enquiry are vital to ensuring that the communications sector meets the demands of the ever able digital age.

“The first regulatory instrument in the agenda is the telecoms networks interconnection regulation. As we all know the interconnection play a vital role in seamless communications between two different network and facilitating the growth of the telecom industry in Nigeria. This review is crucial to keep pace with technological advancements foster competition, protect consumers interest and align with international standards and improve regulatory efficiency in the industry.

“The 2nd is the guidelines for procedures for granting approvals to disconnect telecoms operators. As the industry continues to evolve there may be instances where the disconnection of operators becomes necessary. These guidelines are procedural framework through which through which such approval are granted to ensure that they are carried out in a transparent and accountable manner.

“We will also be reviewing the guidelines for disputes resolution. Disputes are inevitable part of any industry. There should be a robust framework for disputes resolution,” said Maida.

According to him, the guidelines are expected to provide a clear and transparent mechanism for resolving conflicts within the telecoms sector, promote timely resolution and ensuring that all stakeholders are treated fairly, noting that “As this needs arise we must evaluate and review the guidelines to ensure they are effective in resolving conflicts and promoting a stable telecoms ecosystem.”

He called on all participants to engage in meaningful and constructive discussion that will reflect the current needs and challenges of the Nigerian telecommunications industry, saying that their various inputs will be invaluable in shaping the future of the telecom sector.

“Together we can create an environment that inspire innovation and encourages competition that serve the best interests of all stakeholders..I wish you productive and successful public enquiry,” he added.

Earlier in his address, the Acting Head of Legal and Regulatory Services of the Çommission, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, described the regulatory review as a vital part of the Nigerian Commission’s mandate to create a dynamic communications sector.

“As the communications industry evolves with emerging technologies, our regulatory instruments must adapt swiftly. The Commission’s collaborative efforts with stakeholders have driven significant advancements and will continue to propel the sector forward.

“This Public Inquiry underscores our commitment to regulatory excellence and to building a robust communications sector that supports the Nigerian economy. We value your contributions and look forward to shaping a strong, dynamic industry together,” she said.

As an inclusive exercise, the representatives of Telecom service providers present at the event also made their contribution towards making the regulatory instruments more relevant in modern world.