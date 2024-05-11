Why we took over Rivers Assembly quarters – Police

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has explained that its men are at the premises of the State House of Assembly Quarters to ensure there is not breakdown of law and order.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in Port Harcourt in a press statement.

Friday, over 35 fully armed police men were seen with their vans blocking the entrance gates the assembly quarters on Port Harcourt-Aba express way.

It would be recalled that the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, had visited the facility of the state legislature in a bid to ascertain the condition of the buildings.

But the occupants, who are the state lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, led by Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, noted that the buildings were not due for renovation.

However, Iringe-Koko, clarified that the presence of the police in the area was not maintain law and order.

The statement read: :The Rivers State Police Command wishes to clarify the recent reports regarding our presence at the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters.

“Our deployment in the area is solely aimed at ensuring peace and preventing any possible breakdown of order. We assure the public that there is no cause for alarm, and all individuals are encouraged to continue their lawful activities without fear.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work towards maintaining a safe and secure environment for all.”