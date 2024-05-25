Why Nnamdi Kanu said Nigerian courts can’t try him – Lawyer

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his Lead Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor in a court session

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed the reason why he said no Nigerian court can try him.

Recall that Kanu on Monday, said no court in Nigeria can try him, after the Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissed his request for bail or to be moved from the Department of State Services custody to a prison or house arrest.

The IPOB leader also noted that any court that attempted to try him would be committing terrorism.

He said, “Terrorism Prohibition and Prevention Act said I cannot be tried in Nigeria. That is the law of Nigeria. I can never be tried in any court of law in Nigeria. That is what the law says.

“Anyone standing in trial or coming to try me is a terrorist. That is what the law says, not me. Section 2, Subsection 3F of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, that is what it says.

“Any court continuing to try me is committing an act of terrorism.”

Ejimakor, via an X post on Saturday, backed his client and explained that Kanu made the assertion on Monday because there are two international tribunal decisions against his arrest.

“When Mazi Nnamdi Kanu says that he’s not subject to trial, here’s one reason: There are 2 international tribunal decisions against his arrest, detention and trial which are binding on Nigeria by virtue of Section 12 of the Constitution,” Ejimakor wrote.

“And this is just one reason. There is more,” he added.