Why Minister Lokpobiri should let Content Board breath

By Wole Dotun

After the outcry that followed some developments in the Nigeria Content Development and Management Board, NCDMB, which were attributed to the alleged interference of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, in the affairs of the board, one would have expected the Minister to draw back and let the board breath. However, the reverse seems to be the case. Instead, more allegations of meddlesome acts are coming to the fore.

Keeping quiet about such issues when the President Bola Tinubu administration is battling to get its bold reforms in the economic sector accepted will be a disservice to the President, who wants the best for the country and her people.

Recently, the media was awash with reports alleging that the minister went to the board’s headquarters in Yenagoa on the eve of the inauguration of a new management appointed by Mr. President. He reportedly went there few hours before the inauguration of the new management. The visit was to effect the promotion and transfer of key management staff, including the Director of Finance. According to the statute establishing the board, such transfers and promotions are the duties of the Governing Council to approve and letters detailing such signed by the Executive Secretary.

It was against this background that a Niger Delta based Non-Governmental Organization, the Indigenous Niger Delta Stakeholders Forum, issued a statement, drawing the attention of President Tinubu to the needless interference in the affairs of the board.

The group, led by its Chairman, Comrade Emovon Kokori, called for Mr. President’s urgent intervention to save the situation by constituting a presidential panel to probe what is going on in the board.

As a matter of fact, Mr. President needs to set up an administrative panel without any further delay to investigate all the sundry allegations ranging from nepotism, undue meddlesomeness, favoritism and divided political loyalty, the same way the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Mrs. Betta Edu, was investigated by a Presidential Panel on allegations of impropriety and was directed to step aside, while the investigation lasts.

The Content Board was established by an Act of the National Assembly and cannot be subjected to the whims and caprices of one person to the detriment of the image of the administration. The President, who is the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, should assert his full power and authority as the President and Commander-in-Chief as well as the Minister of Petroleum Resources to make sanity prevail.

The minister should be reminded that there is a lot of work on his table. Fixing the refineries in the country alone is enough task before him. Under his watch, the prices of petroleum products have reached the roof top with devastating effects on prices of goods and services and general cost of living. Minister Lokpobiri promised Nigerians last year that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery would be completed in December. Today, that promise has become tales told under the moonlight

Also, under his nose, pipeline vandalisation, bunkering and illegal refineries are thriving.

So, what happens at the content board should be the least of his worries. After all, the Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, has an enviable resume in the oil and gas industry and content development and has the capacity to turn the agency around to the admiration of Mr. President in line of with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Therefore, Minister Lokpobiri should stop playing politics with the purpose of the creation of the agency as it is essentially to promote the development and utilization of in-country capacities for the industrialization of Nigeria through the effective implementation of the Nigeria Content Act. Mr. Lokpobiri should therefore appreciate the fact that the Executive Secretary and the Executive Directors were appointed by same Mr. President.

Suffice to say that recent revelations and attendant pointing of finger between the minister and the immediate ES of the board, Engineer Simbi Wabote, are showing to discerning minds that something is surely wrong in the way the minister relates with the leadership of the board. Lokpobiri was appointed minister in the third quarter of 2023, had a running battle with Wabote, who left office last December, and is already accused of meddlesomeness in the affairs of the board, whose new ES assumed office less than three months ago. Wabote said he made presentation to Lokpobiri and the Hon Minister of State for Petroleum – Gas, Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo on the happenings in the board

Lokpobiri and Wabote are still engrossed in accusations and counter-accusations of official misconduct which could have been avoided if everybody knew their limits. It is high time the minister knew his bound that Ogbe is the chief driver of the content board and he must be allowed to perform his duties to the optimum. The minister should by now be avoiding any act of hindrance or politically inspired muscle flexing that could hinder the optimal performance of those saddled with the responsibility of running the agency.

It is a sad tale to be enmeshed in such quick and serial allegations of corruption within the short time he assumed office as Minister of State. In other climes, Minister Lokpobiri ought to have stepped aside for a thorough investigation of the issues raised against him or be fired by the President.

What Nigerians are looking forward to seeing is quality and pragmatic service to the nation and not engaging in reactionary political ego trip which is an ill wind that would do no one any good.

Dotun, a media personnel, is resident in Lagos