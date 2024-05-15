Why I’m catering to 200 ‘warriors’, launching sickle cell foundation — UK-based survivor

… Odegbami, Ayida, other icons anchor launch

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to bring succor to sickle cell warriors across the country, Rachel Guobadia Inneh Foundation has been launched to cater to the welfare of sickle cell survivors.

The founder, Rachel Guobadia Inneh , also a survivor disclosed that the foundation was birthed to give life to those who are financially incapacitated to take care of their health.

According to her, the foundation was launched as an awareness platform to advocate for people to check their genotype before getting married, as well as solicit funds for the majority of sickle cell patients who are financially incapacitated.

“Since, I started helping sickle cell warriors; I have not solicited for financial support until the foundation was officially launched with an official account designated for the purpose of raising funds for the warriors.

“Presently, on facebook, I cater to over 200 sickle cell warriors that I have been supporting financially. It is unfortunate that medications and treatments have increased and some of the warriors cannot afford to buy their drugs. Recently, I spent about seven hundred thousand naira, (N700, 000.00) on medications for some sickle cell warriors.

“Princess Yeti, Soro Soke on Facebook, is a platform for people to talk about their condition as sickle cell warriors. Our culture in Nigeria does not allow us to talk about our health conditions. If we cannot talk about it, how do we get help or support from the government when every sickle cell warrior is silent about it?

“Parents are ashamed to talk about their child or children who are sickle cell warriors. For me, I would rather talk about it probably because of my exposure. The Soro soke platform has empowered many sickle cell warriors to break the silence. Sickle cell is deadly and that is why we are advocating for proper genotype checks to be carried out. The pains that come with the sickle cell cannot be quantified.

“I am not only soliciting for financial assistance but ensuring compliance. I will ensure transparency and accountability. The foundation is about giving back life. I celebrated my 50th birthday with the launch of the Rachel Guobadia Inneh Foundation. I know what it is, not to have money to pay hospital bills, I know what it is not to be able to buy drugs or pay for cotton wool in a Nigerian hospital and it is sad.

“I have been helping sickle cell warriors for the past fifteen years and what inspired me to take on the responsibility of catering for sickle cell warriors was because of what my mother encountered when she was taking care of me as a sickle cell patient.

“My mother sold most of her belongings to take care of me. So, when I grew up, it became a duty for me to take care of sickle cell warriors.

“When I was in the UK, I decided to help sickle cell warriors. Every year, I come to my hometown in Edo State, Nigeria to help the sickle cell warriors.

“For me, raising my children by myself was a journey. When I was in the hospital, my children were worried if I would ever come back. And that was where I got all the support systems from. It has been a long road less traveled but with my faith in God, I am still alive. I am a mother of two. My 23 year old boys are not sickle cell patients.

“Every day is a blessing for me. For every sickle cell warrior that I represent, every day is a blessing. Every day, I observe my one hour of praise and worship. And as long as I am still alive, I will continue to talk about sickle cell, raise awareness and ensure that more people are equipped with the right and appropriate information”, she added.

One of the survivors in attendance, Funmilayo Ibidapo, who is a senior nurse at State Specialist Hospital, Ikere Ekiti, said, “I knew Rachel through social media (Facebook) she inspires me through her discussions on sickle cell and challenges. People are ashamed to talk about sickle cell but Rachel makes it easy by bringing out herself to talk about her condition as a survivor.

“I am charging sickle cell patients to speak out just like Rachel is coming out to speak about herself. Speaking out will enable the government and international organisations to put efforts into the research on the cure for sickle cell.

“I have joined in the advocacy against sickle cell. I am using Facebook, Tiktok to reach out to the larger communities and whenever I have interactions with patients, I speak on the need to deal with sickle cell.

“I also speak on the need for people to know their genotype before getting married. Gone are the times where people would not bother to know their genotype before marriage. They should know that AS and AS should not marry themselves, or AS and SS should not marry themselves.

“Nigerian government should put policies that would ensure that people who are AS and AS or SS and AS do not marry themselves”, she said.

One of the partners, Solape Fagbemi, who is also a friend to Rachel said, “It is important to note that everybody needs a community around. It is not only for the management of sickle cell. Community engagement is limitless and it is important that we bear our burdens.

“I will charge sickle cell warriors not to give up. They should live a little because there are lots of things they can do for themselves as warriors. They should fight the battle and reach out when there is need for it. The foundation is ready to support with evidences to back their claims”, she assured.