Why I killed my intimate friend – Suspect

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A 35-year-old suspect, Sadiq Zubairu, in custody of the operatives of police in Kano has confessed why he killed his intimate friend and a staff of KEDCO, Bello Bukar Adam.

Zubairu said he killed the deceased after he deceitfully collected the sum of N3 million with the pretext of securing a job for him but failed.

He said upon realizing that the deceased has no means of returning the money, he conspired with two hefty men and lured the victim to his house where the deceased was killed and later moved the the lifeless body to Eastern Bypass, around Bechi Village where the lifeless body was thrown.

Confirming the development, the Spokesperson of Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the suspect made the confession upon interrogation.

According to him, “On 05/05/2024 at about 10:00am, report was received from a resident of Zawaciki Quarters in Kumbotso LGA, Kano State that his elder brother, Bello Bukar Adam, a KEDCO staff, aged 45 years old, of Zawaciki Housing Estate, Kano had left his home with his Toyota Corolla Motor Vehicle, Ash in Colour since on 04/05/2024 and his whereabouts is unknown.

“On the evening of the same date, there was a report that a deceased body of male adult has been discovered abandoned at the outskirts of Eastern Bypass, around Bechi Village in Kumbotso LGA, Kano State. The body was removed from the scene by a team of crime-scene Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kumbotso Division, SP Mustafa Abubakar, who brought the corpse to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where a Medical Doctor certified the body dead.

“On the developments, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, raised from the headquarters team of detectives led by the Officer in Charge (O/C), Anti-Kidnapping Squad, SP Aliyu Mohammed Auwal and directed that the suspect (s) be trailed and arrested within 24 hours.

“The team immediately swung into action and arrested one Sadiq Zubairu, aged 35 years old, of Hotoron Arewa Quarters, Nassarawa LGA on 06/05/2024 at 9:00am.

“During preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed that he conspired with two others, and jointly lured the victim to his house who until his death were intimate friends. He narrated that he tied him up, hit him with sticks and sharp iron on his head and other parts of his body until he became motionless. Thereafter, he loaded the motionless body inside the boot of the deceased Motor Vehicle, and threw him off by the roadside along Eastern Bypass, around Bechi Village and left away with the motor vehicle, Toyota Corolla, 2015 Model and including his Mobile Phone.

“The suspect further confessed that what led to this regrettable incident was after he deceitfully collected the sum of three million naira (N3,000,000:00) from him on the pretext that he will secure job offer for him. But having realised that he has no means of returning the money to him he hired two hefty-guys, conspired with them killed him and hide the Motor Vehicle at a Garage in Hotoro Quarters, Kano. The Motor Vehicle has since been however recovered by the Police.

“While the CP commiserate with the deceased family on this sad development, the Commissioner of Police reaffirms the commitment of his Command to combating crime in all its forms and to continue to work tirelessly in protecting the lives and property of all Kano residents.

“Finally, the CP appreciates the good people of the State for their cooperation and urge everyone to remain vigilant and keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency contacts,” SP Haruna however stated.