Why I didn’t attend his burial – Yul Edochie shares after Junior Pope’s funeral

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred controversy after revealing why he didn’t attend a burial ceremony.

This is coming a few days after his late colleague Junior Pope was laid to rest in Enugu State on Friday.

According to Yul Edochie, due to betrayal, he chose to stay away as he promised to provide details on the matter.

He wrote, “I didn’t want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there. Why I haven’t said anything about it since.

“I took him like a brother & good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. But he stabbed me in the back repeatedly. That’s life!

“I’ll drop the full details soon so others can learn from it.

“Be careful what you wish people, it could come to you.”

The announcement has sparked a mix of reactions among fans and colleagues within the Nollywood community, with many eagerly awaiting Yul Edochie’s full account of the events that led to his decision.

