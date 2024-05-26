Why I can’t date a guy from the Island – Moyin Adeoye

By Ayo Onikoyi

A make-up artist, model and entrepreneur, Moyin Adeoye who goes by the name @brownskinnedmo_ on Instagram has bombed the supposedly posh and rich guys who reside in Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria and its environs, describing them as bad news.

Moyin made her thoughts public in a chat with Egungun on Instagram, saying she can’t date any guy from the Island because most of them live fake lives.

Moyin, who is a graduate of Biology from Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, appears to be speaking from experience. She admitted that her bum isn’t natural and that she had it done for N8.5M.

When Potpourri chatted her up via DM, she affirmed her statement that she knew what she was talking about.

“First off…. About 80% of them are small minded, the things they want in a relationship are not in any way as grand as what I want and second,, I’m extremely terrified of marriage,so I’m really just holding off on everyone,” she added.

She continued, “I’ve had first hand experience of a bad marriage. So, it’s really not just about island guys or guys generally … .I’m just too emotionally detached from things like that.”

Moyin, who also revealed she’s 27 years old, is a CEO of a hair line known as Moe’s Luxe Place.