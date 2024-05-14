Why GO Ayakndue is visiting Lagos members – Mount Zion LightHouse

Mount Zion LightHouse Full Gospel Church has explained the objectives behind its General Overseer, Archbishop Nyong Davis Ayakndue (JP) planned visit to the Lagos / south West zone, saying it will provide members with spiritual upliftment.

A statement made available to Vanguard stressed that it would also give him the opportunity to officially induct appointed officers of the ministry into the household to carry out God’s work.

The statement, which encouraged the church’s members to welcome His Grace Archbishop N. D. Ayakndue (Jp) said it would be a celestial visit.

The statement reads: “It is with great pleasure to welcome you all to this noble event of our presidential visit to the mount Zion light house full gospel church Inc. Lagos /south West zonal headquarters, 7 fasasi street Olodi Apapa Lagos state on Sunday, May 26, 2024. To God be the glory.

“Join us to celebrate and welcome our own living legend. As we his children join the host of heaven to welcome our dearly beloved father this celestial visit to the Lagos /south West zonal headquarters. His Grace, Archbishop Nyong Davis Ayakndue (JP), who is our national president and registered trustee.

“His visit will bring some spiritual upliftment and blessing to the Lagos zone. It will also afford him the opportunity to officially induct into the Household of Faith some of the appointed officers in the zone for God’s work.”