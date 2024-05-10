Why businesses fail in Nigeria — Entrepreneur

By Fortune Eromosele

An entrepreneur in Nigeria, Mrs. Odunayo Adams Oyebolu, has revealed why many businesses as well as business owners struggle in Nigeria.

Oyebolu, who is the MD/CEO of Everything Essentials Ltd. highlighted challenges of exchange rate, inability to account for profits in business, as some of the problems she faced coupled with what other business men and women face in Nigeria.

She noted that these challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria alone, but also around the world people go through the same thing.

According to her, “a lot of businesses in Nigeria are currently passing through these same challenges but do not know how to come out of it. Some of these businesses have even shut down due to the headaches that come with these challenges.

“Staff misappropriation, theft, indiscipline, inability to account for money that comes in and out of the business, not being able to separate your business as an entity from you as a person, inability to invest as a business, just the way you do as a person, inability to stay afloat of the recurring economic crises and a lot more”.

Worried by these challenges, Oyebolu said she has decided to organize a conference for business owners in Nigeria to address these teeming problems.

“The conference will help them hold their hands and make sure they do not give up in their businesses” she stated, highlighting the importance of the conference.

She added that: “I will be at the conference with a number of other industry experts who can help you have peace of mind in your business on Friday, June 7, 1024 at Venue NIMR, 6, Edmund Cresent behind Presbyterian church, Yaba”.