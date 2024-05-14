Why African countries won’t develop without good families  – IFED

•Grandparent with their kids having fun…

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Institute of Family Engineering and Development has expressed desire to develop models that people can use in creating developed families, saying a great family is essential to creating a developed continent.

Founder of the institute, Mr Praise Fowowe, in a statement, said the methods would be discussed at its African Family Life Delegate Conference in Lagos.

According to him, the institute would host over 1000 delegates in a hybrid conference to discuss different family life issues as they affect Africa and proffer workable solutions.

The statement reads: “We are happy to inform you that the 8th edition of the African Family Life Delegate Conference, by the institute of Family of Engineering and Development will be taking place on May 15, 2024, at Onikan, Lagos.

“15 of May is the United Nations International Day of the Family; unfortunately, it hardly gets the needed attention in Africa, as it often goes unnoticed. The aim of this conference is to create a platform where delegates from the continent can come together to exchange models and concepts, and be inspired by the most effective models that families can deploy to create developed families enroute to creating a developed continent.

“In 2016, we developed the Family System Engineering Certification Programme for family life coaches and practitioners in Nigeria and across Africa to equip them for work with troubled families, as well as promote a family life ideology that makes the home a reflection of the great continent we all want to see.

“So far, we have trained over 5,000 professionals through our various expressions – webinars, public Lectures, trainings, and partnerships with like-minded organizations like the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

“This year, we will be hosting over 1000 delegates in a hybrid conference drawn from various sectors and handle different family life issues as they affect our continent and proffer workable solutions that can chart a new path towards a developed continent of Africa.

“Building on the success of previous editions, this Conference aims to showcase the versatility and relevance of African family life solutions in today’s interconnected world. Through engaging discussions, insightful panels, and interactive sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts, exchange ideas, and explore innovative approaches to family development.

“This year’s conference will feature esteemed speakers and panelists from diverse backgrounds, including renowned family life coach Praise Fowowe and esteemed tech entrepreneur Iyin Aboyeji, who will discuss ‘The tech pathway to exporting African traditions to the rest of the world.’ Additionally, panel discussions led by experts such as Gbenga Totoyi, Ayo Makinde, and Godfrey Ogbechie will delve into topics like exploring rituals and traditions in African family life.”