What I’m bringing to Nollywood after a long break – Levi Ogbonna

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor Levi Ogbonna, who relocated to the UK many years ago to further his education is back and ready to reclaim his spot in the Nigerian movie industry.

Ogbonna joined the industry through a friend, Obinna Egelonu and featured in many flicks such as ‘Last Idiot’ which featured late Mr. Ibu, Kingsley Ogbonna, Tony Muonagor among others before relocating to the UK.

On his return to acting, the actor promised to bring a new experience to the industry.

“I have already started working, you will see the difference in my works,” Ogbonna echoed.

He added, “Returning to Nollywood has made me understand more about people’s everyday lives and cultures in distant lands. The experiences with different people from all walks of life have helped me to understand that actors have periods of employment between roles and often hold other jobs in order to make a living. Some actors teach acting classes as a second job.

“Acting is not as easy as some people think. It takes a whole lot of commitment and dedication. I would advise that if one is going into acting, do it with utmost dedication not forgetting to take care of the art for future generations.”

Ogbonna revealed that he would still love to work with veterans like Okey Bakassi, Nkem Owoh, Dauda, Victor Osuagwu, Osita Iheme (Pawpaw), Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) among others.