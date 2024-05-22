We’ve been vindicated by arrest of Chinasa Nwaneri —— IPoB mocks Uzodimma’s ex-aide

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB yesterday said it has been vindicated by the Police arrest of a former aide of Governor Hope Uzodinma, Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri, over alleged fraud and intimidation, harassment and sundry offences murder in Imo State.

IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, IPoB has been vindicated by the Police arrest of Uzodimma‘s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri over fraud and intimidation” said that it has been raising the alarm over the activities o the ex-Special Adviser of Governor Uzodimma on Special Duties, in Imo State.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB wish to tell the whole Nigerians and the international community that we have been vindicate by the Police arrest of Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri over alleged fraud and intimidation, and other sundry offenses he has been perpetrating in Imo State.

“It will be recalled that IPoB has made numerous press statements over the violent activities and intimidation and sundry illegal activities of Mr Chinasa Nwaneri, in Imo State, supported by his former boss, Governor Hope Uzodinma, particularly the invasion and burning down of houses in Mbano and Orlu zone before the governorship election in Imo State.

“The Police arrest of the said Nwaneri on fraud and intimidation is a new leg into the activities of the notorious Uzodinma’s former aide. While we in IPoB knows the fraudulent activities of Nwaneri before he made the list of Uzodinma’s aide, we know that other in Imo State who also know his past records and activities on issue relating to fraud, will not be surprise.

“The inclusion of Nwaneri as Uzodinma’s aid before his removal, tells the type of characters that are in government in Imo State. They say in Igbo land that when the head is sick other parts of the body are also sick.

“Those who know Uzodinma before he entered into politics in Nigeria and subsequently become Governor in Imo State, will not be surprise with the characters he has used and is still using to govern Imo State.

“When we made known the violent activities of Chinasa Nwaneri, many people particularly those who don’t know Uzodinma and Nwaneri, did not believe us. Now the Police have arrested Nwaneri over fraud and intimidation and sundry offenses he perpetrated in Imo and beyond, we have been vindicated.

“The young man (Nwaneri’s) record in Imo State before he entered politics and now speaks volume. He masterminded half of the numerous violent activities of the state government that generated pubic outcry

“He was in charge of the Imo State owned Ebubeagu group while in office. We therefore, urge the Nigerian police carry our discrete investigation on Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri and never to be in a hurry allow him go.

He led the groups that dealt with many innocent people because of his personal and the political interest of his master in Imo government house, who did not find any reason to caution.

“It will be recalled that the national dailies in Nigeria has been awarshed with the arrest of Nwaneri by Imo State Police Command.

“The Police in Imo State confirmed the arrest of Mr. Nwaneri, the immediate past Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Special Duties, over fraud allegation, something we all know is associated to him.

“The Police said that those arrested alongside Nwaneri were the President of Imo State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ISAMATA, Emmanuel Ezeanochie and three others.

“A press statement by Imo State Police Command spokesman Henry Okoye, simply said they were arrested over fraudulent activities but we in IPoB want the Police to be specific for Imo people and Nigerians to know their crime. It is not enough saying fraudulent activities and intimidation, there are more to what the Police is telling the public.

“Imo people will want to know the nature of their fraud to reconcile it with what we know Nwaneri is know for in the state. We want to know if it is the same kind of fraud the ex-Uzodinma’s aide is known for.

“The Police said the suspects were arrested for malicious damage, fraudulent activities, obtaining money under false pretense, (a crime we have already known Nwaneri for) and illegal use of government power/authority to harass, intimidate and frustrate the citizens of Imo State. We need the Police to come out clear on the matter before it is swept under the carpet.

“Nwaneri had been Uzodinma’s personal aide for several years even before he became the Governor of Imo State, and we know why they have been that close, as our people say birds of the same feathers flock together.

“We know that he was among the first set of appointees handling Special duties when Uzodinma took over power he never merited in Imo State on January 15, 2020.”