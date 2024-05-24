‘We’re praying for peace in Nigeria’, Women mobilize against violence

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a display of faith and resilience, religious women from across Nigeria have come together to pray for peace and speak out against violence in their country.

The multi-faith summit, themed “Sew Freedom: Nigerian Women Lead the Way,” brought together women leaders from various religious backgrounds to address the pressing issue of religious freedom and security.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including patriarchal structures, security risks, and lack of resources, the women have expressed determined to make a difference.

Dr. Elizabeth Akinadewo, General Lady Superintendent of the Women’s Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), emphasized the need for collective action to address the challenges facing Christian women in their peacebuilding efforts.

“We must work together to promote religious harmony and peace in Nigeria.

“Collective action is key to addressing the challenges facing Christian women in their peacebuilding efforts,” she said.

Assistant General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Uzoaku Juliana Williams, urged women to take an active role in decision-making processes, emphasizing that patriarchy should not disqualify them from leadership positions.

“Women must see themselves as equal partners in the pursuit of peace and development.

“Patriarchy should not disqualify women from leadership positions; we must take an active role in decision-making processes,” she said.

Dr. Gloria Samdi-Puldu, President of the LEAH Foundation, highlighted the importance of interfaith collaboration in promoting peace and security.

“We must work together to address the root causes of violence and promote a culture of peace and tolerance.

“Interfaith collaboration is crucial in promoting peace and security in Nigeria,” she said.

Kyle Abis, Executive Director of the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), emphasized the need for international support and solidarity in addressing the challenges facing Nigeria.

“We must stand together to promote peace and stability in Nigeria.

“International support and solidarity are essential in addressing the challenges facing Nigeria,” he said.

Julie Sanda, Director-General of the Plateau Peacebuilding Agency, stressed the importance of empowering women and youth in peacebuilding efforts.

“We must invest in the next generation of leaders to build a more peaceful and harmonious society.

“Empowering women and youth is crucial in peacebuilding efforts” she said.

Sheikh Umar Faruk Mohammed, a prominent Muslim leader, emphasized the need for religious tolerance and understanding.

“We must recognize our shared humanity and work together to build a more peaceful and harmonious society.

“Religious tolerance and understanding are essential in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria,” he said.

The summit showcased successful interfaith initiatives, such as peace roundtable discussions, prayer vigils, and community development projects, which have brought together women from diverse religious backgrounds.

These collaborations have fostered understanding, trust, and social cohesion, demonstrating the power of collective action in promoting peace.