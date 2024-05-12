We’re committed to providing finest pleasures to Abuja residents — Adeeko

By Ezra Ukanwa

One of the leaders in culinary excellence and luxury hospitality chains in Abuja, Adenike Adeeko, is set to launch Lorien Restaurant and Lounge in Abuja next month.

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Whiskey Mistress, Mrs. Adenike Isi Adeeko, disclosed this in a statement made available to the press ahead of the unveiling of the Lorien Restaurant and Lounge in Abuja on Sunday.

She said, “In June, our doors will open to welcome you into a world where every detail whispers sophistication, every bite tells a story, and every moment is an experience to cherish.”

Isi Adeeko explained that Lorien isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a sanctuary crafted to indulge your senses and elevate your expectations.

According to her, at Lorien, we believe that dining is not merely about sustenance; it’s a celebration of life’s finest pleasures. Our culinary artisans, guided by a devotion to perfection, have curated a menu that transcends boundaries and embraces diversity.

The statement read in part, “From the delicate precision of every ingredient to the robust richness of taste, each dish will be a masterpiece, meticulously crafted to delight even the most discerning palates.

“But our commitment to excellence doesn’t end with the cuisine. At Lorien, hospitality is an art form, and our team of dedicated professionals are here to ensure that every moment you spend with us is nothing short of extraordinary.

“Whether you’re joining us for an intimate dinner for two or hosting a lavish celebration, our personalized service and attention to detail will leave you feeling like royalty.

Speaking what sets Lorien apart from others, she said, “our unwavering dedication to sustainability and community. From sourcing ingredients locally and internationally to minimizing waste, we believe in nourishing not only our guests but also the planet we call home.

“So, as we eagerly anticipate the grand unveiling of Lorien Restaurant and Lounge in June, I invite you to embark on this journey with us. Together, let’s redefine the meaning of luxury, one unforgettable experience at a time.

“Welcome to Lorien. Welcome to a world of indulgence, elegance, and endless possibilities.”