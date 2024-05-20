Wema holds 5-for-5 promo grand finale in Lagos

Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is a reward initiative introduced by the Bank in 2019 with the goal of rewarding its customers for their active loyalty to the brand and its products. Through the 5 for 5 Promo, customers of the Bank have enjoyed financial support for their personal, business and professional life.

Executed via thoroughly regulated monthly draws per season, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo through a raffle draw selects winners from the Bank’s pool of active and transacting customers, based on the minimum requirements and modalities of the season.

A total of 1,177 customers have received cash rewards of up to N63.3 million in the first 2 seasons of the Promo; 23 of whom emerged millionaires in season 1 and 2. The 5 for 5 Promo has since become a beacon of hope to millions of Nigerians and businesses across the country.

Speaking on the Bank’s intention for the 5 for 5 Promo, the Head, Brands and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye, said: “At Wema Bank, our world revolves around our people and customers.

“Their support is what has got us this far so it’s only natural that we seize every opportunity to give back to them and fulfil our goal of providing optimum value for every stakeholder. The 5 for 5 Promo was birthed from a place of gratitude and commitment to empowering our customers and with each season, we have simplified the requirements and amplified the rewards to ensure that everyone can benefit from the Promo. Season 3 has been nothing short of remarkable and as we close out our 79th anniversary celebration with one more 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 draw, we are honoured to be the bank of choice for our diverse customer base. To the 1,000+ customers that have won over the past 9 months and the 120 that will win in the grand finale, I say a huge congratulations. Thank you for choosing Wema Bank.”

Urging Nigerians to take advantage of the last draw of the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, Adeteye said: “The requirements are simple, fund your account with at least N5,000 and make up to 5 transactions using the ALAT App, *945# or your ALAT/Wema Card, maintaining a N5,000 minimum average account balance. It doesn’t matter where you are, what you do or when you started banking with us, you can be a winner.

“NYSC members have won, business owners, undergraduate students, working class professionals, everyone from Gen Z to the baby boomers—there’s room for all in the Wema Bank family and the 5 for 5 Promo.

“A simple download of the ALAT App could be the first step for potential winners. I look forward to May 31st, as we put the final bow on this exceptional journey that has made the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 a success.”