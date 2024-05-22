We’ll begin N30k minimum wage payment in June, Zamfara Gov declares

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has announced that his government will begin payment of N30,000 minimum wage effective June 2024.

Lawal announced this on Wednesday during a meeting with leadership of the Labour unions in the state.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that implementing the minimum wage further reflects the government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare.

According to the statement, the Governor addressed leaders of the Zamfara State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), affirming that implementing the N30,000 minimum wage is aimed at motivating Zamfara workers.

The Governor said, “Today, I want to announce to the Zamfara State Labour Union leaders that my government will commence payment of N30,000 minimum wage next month, June.

“Since assuming office as the Governor of Zamfara State, my administration has implemented numerous civil service reforms to ensure workers’ welfare.

“We have achieved the payment of withheld three months salaries of workers, payment of leave grants and other bonuses.

“My government has paid a total of N4,337,087,490 billion in four batches to state and local government retirees, which had not been paid since 2011.

“We have further plans to improve the efficiency of the civil service in Zamfara. No employee should be concerned about retirement as we will ensure timely payment of retirement benefits without any delays. We are committed to our rescue mission,” the statement said.