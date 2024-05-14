‘We won’t banter you again if you win’, Ozil, Arsenal fans beg Tottenham ahead of Man City clash

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has joined Arsenal fans around the world in urging their archrival Tottenham Hotspur to defeat Manchester City in Tuesday’s Premier League game.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are one point above City at the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola’s team could move two points ahead with a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

Arsenal, on 86 points, host Everton in their final match of the season on Sunday while City play West Ham at home.

It means if City win their final two games, they will secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Ozil stated that he would be supporting the North London team for the first time. He wrote, “First time ever tonight: COME ON YOU SPURSSS!! If Tottenham don’t lose this game I will never make fun of them again… I promise.”

A content creator and Arsenal fan, @lekankingkong, said, “We are all TOTTENHAM today are we not?”

@now_arsenaI wrote, “What do we think of Tottenham? Amazing! What do we think of amazing? Tottenham! Thank you. That’s alright. We love Tottenham! We love Tottenham!”

Former player Theo Walcott said, “I’m in Tottenham white now. I mean, it’s one of those that I expect City to win but I also expect Tottenham to go out there and perform because obviously being at their home ground they’re gonna want to perform that as players.”

@ThePeakSanti wrote, “If Tottenham gets something against City I might not banter them for 2yrs straight.”

@templejulius said, “If Tottenham wins today’s match, I will never banter them again. Come on you Spurs.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says his team will go all out to beat Manchester City on Tuesday, even though it could open the door to bitter north London rivals Arsenal to win the Premier League.

The former Celtic boss said he was confident that supporters would be behind Tottenham on Tuesday and that opinions online were not a good guide.

“If you go by social media there’s probably 99 percent of Spurs supporters who don’t (want to win against City), if that’s your world but please don’t tell me that’s your world… we’ll need to have a counselling session if that’s your world,” he said.

“I understand rivalry — I was part of one of the biggest ones in the last couple of years in the world with Celtic and Rangers but I will never understand if somebody wants their own team to lose. That’s not what sport’s about.”