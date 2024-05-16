IGP Egbetokun

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command, has said it is trailing the motorcyclist who disappeared with three siblings while conveying them home from school.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Moureen Chinaka told Vanguard on Thursday that investigation into the incident had commenced.

She confirmed that the matter had been reported to the Command, and actions to rescue the victims initiated.

The incident which occured last week is coming after about seven months similar incident occured when all four siblings also disappeared when a tricycle operator conveying them to school suddenly vanished.

Their whereabouts is yet to be traced.

The latest incident took place last week at Amaoba Ime Oboro Community in Ikwuano Local Government Area, according to a viral post on the social media.

The author of the post appears to be a close relation of the mother of the missing children who said the traumatised mother was currently hospitalized.

The post read:”A commercial cyclist disappeared with three siblings. They were taken on Friday.

“Their mom is now in hospital.

My community in Amaoba Ime Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, where the incident is also in shock.

“This kind of horrendous act is unheard of in my community.

“The children are eight-year-old Gideon Osinachi, six-year-old Divine Osinachi, and four-year-old Israel Osinachi.

“Gideon is a primary two pupils, while Divine and Israel are both in Nursery 3 and Nursery 1 respectively.

I beg everyone to keep sharing this, and let this go viral. If the children are sighted, please contact the nearest law enforcement agents or agencies, or call parents on these number: 07077201667, 08034270914.”

Meanwhile, the owner of one of the phone numbers on the post was contacted by our Correspondent, and he confirmed the incident.

The man who identified himself as a brother of the father of the missing children, said they were returning from school when the incident occured.

According to him, the children had stopped over in their grandmother’s house who engaged the motorcyclist to convey them home.