We ‘re thrilled to introduce Orisun to Ado-Odo Ota Community – Bamgelu Olumide

By Rita Okoye

Buxstone Properties Limited, a fast-growing real estate development company, is set to transform the real estate landscape in Ogun State with their latest project, Orisun. Situated in the strategic and rapidly developing area of Ado-Odo Ota, Orisun promises to deliver modern, sustainable, and affordable housing to meet the needs of discerning buyers and investors.

Orisun, meaning “source” in Yoruba, symbolizes the beginning of a new era in residential living in Ogun State. The project is designed to offer a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience, featuring state-of-the-art amenities, green spaces, tech hubs, supermarkets and advanced infrastructure.

We are thrilled to introduce Orisun to the Ado-Odo Ota community,” said Bamgbelu Olumide, CEO of Buxstone Properties Limited. “This project represents our commitment to not only provide high-quality property investment but also to contribute significantly to the economic growth and urban development of Ogun State. Our vision is to create a thriving, sustainable community that enhances the living standards of its residents.”

The Introduction of Orisun comes at a time when the current administration is making substantial efforts to bolster the region’s attractiveness for investment. The Ogun State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, has been proactive in implementing policies and infrastructural projects aimed at improving the investment climate. Key initiatives include the development of roads, enhancement of security, and provision of essential services, all of which are critical in supporting new residential and commercial ventures.

The strategic location of Orisun in Ado-Odo Ota, a hub for industrial and commercial activities, ensures easy access to major highways, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and business districts. This connectivity not only makes Orisun a prime residential choice but also a sound investment opportunity.

“We applaud the efforts of the Ogun State Government in creating an environment that encourages real estate development and investment,” added Bamgbelu Olumide. “Their commitment to infrastructural development and investor-friendly policies has been instrumental in enabling us to embark on this ambitious project.”

Prospective homeowners and investors are invited to explore the opportunities that Orisun presents. With a combination of strategic location, superior design, and comprehensive amenities, Orisun is poised to become a landmark development in Ogun State.