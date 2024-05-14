We must dismantle rascality to ensure rule of law – Obi

…says until we respect rule of law, Nigeria will not thrive

By Chinedu Adonu

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, His Excellency, Peter Obi has lamented over the failure of executives and judiciary to rule of law.

Obi who enjoined good spirited Nigerians to join hands to dismantle rascality to ensure rule of law and build a better future for her citizens, said that Nigeria will thrive if we respect the rule of law.

Obi made this known during the 5th memorial lecture of Justice Anthony Nnaemeze Aniagolu at the Godfrey Okoye University, Thinkers Corner, Enugu on Tuesday.

Speaking on the topic of the event, “The judiciary and the future of Nigeria” Obi said that the future of Nigeria has been compromised because there was no respect for rule of law, adding that Nigeria will not thrive until we respect rule of law.

According to him “the rule of law fosters development through strengthening the voices of individuals and communities, by providing access to justice, ensuring due process and establishing remedies for the violation of rights.

“It’s very difficult for businesses to survive and exist in Nigeria because of insecurity and no respect for rule of law. We can not talk of development when both international and local investors can not have an enabling environment to do business.

“We must have a fair, strong and independent judiciary for rule of law to take it’s preeminent course.

Nigeria dwindles today because there was no respect for rule of law. No business will thrive and no investor will like to invest because you can not challenge the government when anything goes wrong and if you eventually go to court, you can not get fair judgement,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Prof. Rev. Christian Anieke disclosed that Nigeria need people like Justice Aniagolu in the judiciary sector to save the democracy.

He stated that the choice of Obi to deliver the lecture was because of the importance of the theme of this year’s memorial lecture.

“We are celebrating the uncorruptible judge and fair judge, late justice Aniagolu. we are celebrating him because of his good work in supreme Court. Nigeria needs uncorrupt judges to deliver the country,” he said.