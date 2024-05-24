We generate 12 MW solar to power varsity, teaching hospital – UNIMAID VC

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The ongoing Vice Chancellor of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, said they are executing a 12 megawatts power project to generate electricity for the institution and the University Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

Shugaba, who is rounding up his five-year tenure in office on 3rd June this year highlights some of his major achievement’s, including constructions of roads and drainage, addressing water shortage, building and rehabilitation of infrastructures.

The VC who disclosed this during an interaction with newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday, said the project has reached advanced state and is expected to be completed in July.

Shugaba said, when completed, the University of Maiduguri would get 7 megawatts while the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) would get five megawatts.

He noted that the project, which is being executed under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) of the Federal Government, will also consider selling the excess energy to interested parties.

“However, 7MW is more than what the UNIMAID needed, so we would therefore consider selling the excess energy to the Borno Government or any interested party” he said.