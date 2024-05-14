We are prepared to host best FASU Games – LASU VC

3,500 participants, 100 varsities expected

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has said the institution is fully prepared to host the best edition of the Federation of African Universities Sports, FASU, in September, this year.

Briefing the press at LASU Main Campus, Ojo on Tuesday on the preparations for the Games the university is co-hosting with the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Olatunji-Bello said promotion of sporting activities was the sixth item on the Six Strategic Goals of her administration.

“I envisioned LASU as a great university that has the potential to become the best in West Africa, hence the formulation of the Six Strategic Goals that have guided my policies since the inception of this administration. The sixth goal aims to promote sports and recreational activities not only as an entertainment event, but also as a healthy lifestyle choice that has the added advantage of immense business opportunities for staff and students, an objective that the hosting of the forthcoming FASU, and other games like NUGA will help foster.

” However, less than a year in office, thanks to the university’s rehabilitated sporting facilities, LASU has become a competitive destination for national and continental sporting events, a remarkable feat confirmed in the right granted the university to co-host the 11th FASU Games with the University of Lagos. The Games will hold from 20th to 29th September, 2024,” she said.

The VC, who lauded the Visitor to the university, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his untiring support for the institution, added that the sporting facilities in the school were being upgraded to meet international standards.

On the number of athletes expected at the Games, Olatunji-Bello said over 3,500 from over 100 universities on the continent would participate.

The athletes would compete in 15 sporting events and that the two hosts would share the events among themselves.

On the provision of accommodation for athletes, she said hostels that could accommodate over 2,000 people would be ready before the event.

On what the role of the alumni would be in hosting the Games, the VC explained that they would be mobilised to support fund raising for event.

She appealed to corporate bodies and public spirited individuals to assist in hosting the event and that the marketing teams were already on the road seeking sponsorship.