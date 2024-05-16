Wage negotiation: Labour pull out unfortunate, should return — NECA

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged organised labour to return to the negotiation table on the planned minimum wage review.

NECA’s appeal came following the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Wednesday, in Abuja, to pull out of the National Minimum Wage Committee.

The development came after representatives of the government and the organised private sector made an offer of N48,000 and N54,000 wage respectively.

The two labour centres had earlier proposed a sum of N615,000 minimum wage for federal workers, giving evidence and data to substantiate their proposal.

Reacting, the Director-General, NECA, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in a statement issued on Wednesday, in Lagos, described labour’s pullout as unfortunate

Oyerinde urged labour to reconsider its position and return to the negotiation table in the interest of its members and national development.

“As it is seen globally, a major feature of all negotiations is for all parties to present their opening positions, which was done by all social partners.

‘’The expected follow-up action is the actual negotiation with attendant counter-negotiations, alignment and realignment of positions among others.

“The action of labour to walk out, even when negotiation has not started, even when it is within its right to do so, has the potential to delay the assignment of the minimum wage committee, ” he said.

Oyerinde said that the organised private sector remained absolutely committed to the review of the current national minimum wage, to a new one that was fair and sustainable.

He said that it was for one which took due cognisance of the country’s current economic situation.