WAFU B U17: Ghanaian, Nigerien officials for Nigeria, Burkina Faso match

Ghanaian official Adaari Abdul Latif will be the referee for Thursday’s WAFU B U17 Championship group B opener between five-time world champions Nigeria and the Burkina Faso U17 boys at the Accra University Stadium.

Latif will work with compatriot Emmanuel Dolagbanu (assistant referee 1) and Nigeriens Sakina Hamidou (assistant referee 2) and Brahamou Sadou Ali (fourth official) at the game that will kick off 3pm Ghana time (4pm Nigeria time). Latre-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban from Togo will be the commissioner while Ivorian Songuifolo Yeo will serve as referee assessor.

The championship serves as a qualifying competition for next year’s Africa U17 Cup of Nations.