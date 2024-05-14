Virtually impaired persons beg Aiyedatiwa for teaching jobs

…Lament their exclusion from recruitment exercise

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Members of the Nigeria Association of the Blind, Ondo state chapter, have appealed to the state governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to save the future of the blind community in the state.

The visually impaired persons, specifically appealed to the governor to employ members of the visually impaired as teachers in the state.

Their states Chairman, Akilo Ojo Matthew and the association’s Secretary, Evang. Idowu Oluwasola, enjoined the state government to recruit their members in to Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board and Teaching Service Commission.

According to them, recruiting members of the association will help to provide quality education and employment opportunities for the blind and visually impaired persons (VIPs).

The association, in a letter addressed to state governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, lamented that the association was shocked at the exclusion of the blind teachers in the recruitment of teachers in the state.

The letter read: “We the Nigerian Association of the Blind, Ondo State Chapter, with honour and respects write to appeal to you to please save the future of the blind community in Ondo State.

“Sir, it is good to let you know that the blind people work tirelessly before they can achieve their aim in education as a result of sight challenge but with the support of the Ondo State Government.

” The Ondo State School for the Visually Impaired was established for us to learn how to read and write braille with the use of hand and also to compete favourably with the able- ones, Ondo State Government went ahead to approve Owo High School for our secondary level.

“All this were done for us by the government in order for us to have a sense of belonging. From there we proceeded to higher institution to specialize in one field or the other”

“For the special unit in Owo High School, as we speak we only have one teacher in that secondary school where we are having 20-25 special educator teacher before, but now it is only one and that one will soon retire.

“With this we appeal to you in the name of God to recruit members into both SUBEB and Teaching Service Commission”

They explained that “Sir, it is no longer new that the person with stunt impairment teach in various schools all over the country which Ondo State is not excluded. So many of them have retired but we still have them around.

“We still have few of them around. We have two (VP) in Owo High School, Mrs. Idris and (Mrs. Eyinola while other schools like Ajuta Grammar School, Ogbagi Akoko (Mr. Festus Bamisile) as a teacher working without any inch.

“The same thing is applicable in our various institutions in Ondo State as we have Dr. Olurotimi Olubodede (Mass Communication Department, Akungba-Akoko), Mr. Akinbolade Gbenga working at Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo city and so on.

They added that “we appeal to you in the name of God to recruit our members into both (Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board and Teaching Service Commission) so that our members will be happy, which we believe that you will make us happy too.Thanks for your consideration and prompt response”