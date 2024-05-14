Vinicius double helps Real Madrid to 5-0 win over Alaves

Vinicius Junior scored twice as newly-crowned LaLiga champions Real Madrid thrashed visitors Alaves 5-0 on Tuesday.

This was after the hosts had paraded the trophy in front of the home fans before the game.

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius scored a goal each inside 30 minutes.

Before Federico Valverde put Real 3-0 up at the break, unleashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in first-half stoppage time.

Vinicius added one more in the 70th minute from a precise cross by Bellingham that the Brazilian fired into the far top corner.

Substitute Arda Guler made it 5-0 with a low finish. Real travel to Villarreal on Sunday before hosting Real Betis on May 25 ahead of their Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in June. (Reuters/NAN)