Vincent Kompany to become new Bayern Munich coach – Report

Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany will become the new Bayern Munich coach, according to reports.

The former Belgium international who recently managed now-relegated Premier League side, Burnley, will take charge at the Bundesliga side as replacement for Thomas Tuchel who parted ways with the club at the end of 2023/24 season.

As per football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, agreement has been reached between Bayern and Burnley for a compensation of 12 million euros and the contract has already been sealed.

The deal is for a period of three years.

Kompany led Burnley to the Championship summit two seasons ago, earning them a spot in the Premier League. But a failure to compete in the top flight saw the club finish rock bottom and an immediate return to Championship football next season, alongside Luton Town and Sheffield United.