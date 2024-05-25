Vincent Kompany to become new Bayern Munich coach – Report

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany will become the new Bayern Munich coach, according to reports.
The former Belgium international who recently managed now-relegated Premier League side, Burnley, will take charge at the Bundesliga side as replacement for Thomas Tuchel who parted ways with the club at the end of 2023/24 season.
As per football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, agreement has been reached between Bayern and Burnley for a compensation of 12 million euros and the contract has already been sealed.
The deal is for a period of three years.
Kompany led Burnley to the Championship summit two seasons ago, earning them a spot in the Premier League. But a failure to compete in the top flight saw the club finish rock bottom and an immediate return to Championship football next season, alongside Luton Town and Sheffield United.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.