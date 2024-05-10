Videos: 2024 AMVCA begins with cultural day as celebs rock sizzling styles

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) festivities kick off on Friday with the Cultural Day event, marking the official beginning of the series of activities preceding the Award Night on Saturday.

Attendees grace the event, bedecking the venue with their exquisite traditional attire, presenting a captivating blend of African heritage and the glamour of the film awards.

Stealing the spotlight tonight among the celebrities are the Akpofures (Neo and Venita), Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, media personality Symply Tacha, Kunle Remi, OAP, DOTUN and others.

Photos: 2024 AMVCA begins with cultural day as celebs rock sizzling styles#amcva10 pic.twitter.com/V1BpGbEFak — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 10, 2024

The award night will see the return of IK Osakioduwa as host and live performances by talented music stars.

The 10th AMVCA will see winners emerge from 25 categories comprising 16 non-voting, nine audience voting categories, and recipients of two recognition awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

One of the standout nominations this year is ‘Breath of Life’, nominated in 10 categories.

They include Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Writing in Movie: BB Sasore and Best Costume Design. Others are Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction and Best Movie.

