Video: Nigerian boxer Olorunfemi makes grand entrance with Burna Boy’s song as undercard in Fury-Usyk fight

Ghanian-based Nigerian boxer Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab is set to face Britain’s Mark Chamberlain in one of the undercard fights ahead of the Fury-Usyk bout.

In boxing, an undercard fight is the set of preliminary matches or bouts that occur before the main event on a card or fight card.

The duo, Mark (15-0-0, 11 KOs) and Wahab (23-1-0, 16 KOs), will face off in a promising lightweight battle at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

At his grand arrival, Wahab was captured ‘vibing’ to a Burna Boy song.

In the other undercard fights, Australian boxer Jai Opetaia (24-0-0, 19 KOs) will face off against Latvian fighter Mairis Briedis, in a highly anticipated rematch for the IBF cruiserweight championship. Also, Welsh boxer, Joe Cordina (17-0-0, 9 KOs) is set to defend his IBF featherweight title against Anthony Cacace (21-1-0, 7 KOs), who will defend his IBO championship.

Russian Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) will step into the ring against the undefeated Swedish fighter Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0-0, 12 KOs).

In another thrilling matchup, undefeated heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Frank Sánchez, both with perfect records of 24 wins, will collide in what promises to be one of the most explosive bouts of the event.

Fury vs Usyk

For the main fight, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet this Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown, marking a significant moment in boxing history as it will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

The eagerly awaited match, initially slated for February 17, faced a setback when the British fighter Fury sustained an injury during sparring, resulting in a cut above his eye and necessitating a postponement.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.