A video has surfaced online showing a man pouring water from kegs to refill a water fountain at Ochanja roundabout in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The fountain, reportedly built in March, was part of Governor Charles Soludo’s efforts to transform the area from a refuse dump site.

Video: Man refills newly-commissioned Anambra fountain with water from jerry cans



A video has surfaced online showing a man pouring water from kegs to refill a water fountain at Ochanja roundabout in Onitsha, Anambra State.



The fountain, reportedly built in March, was part of… pic.twitter.com/jNqhUGOUIk — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 13, 2024

An X user on Monday, Chude Nnamdi, tweeting as #chude_, wrote, “Water fountain is one of the most difficult structures to maintain especially in a country where there’s no steady electricity.

“When Soludo embarked on building this Water Fountain at the Ochanja Roundabout, many of us pointed this out. Now, take a look at the mediocre project after a few months of commissioning.

“One simple flyover on that axis would have been better and beneficial to the people.”