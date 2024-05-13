A video has surfaced online showing a man pouring water from kegs to refill a water fountain at Ochanja roundabout in Onitsha, Anambra State.
The fountain, reportedly built in March, was part of Governor Charles Soludo’s efforts to transform the area from a refuse dump site.
Video: Man refills newly-commissioned Anambra fountain with water from jerry cans— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/jNqhUGOUIk
An X user on Monday, Chude Nnamdi, tweeting as #chude_, wrote, “Water fountain is one of the most difficult structures to maintain especially in a country where there’s no steady electricity.
“When Soludo embarked on building this Water Fountain at the Ochanja Roundabout, many of us pointed this out. Now, take a look at the mediocre project after a few months of commissioning.
“One simple flyover on that axis would have been better and beneficial to the people.”
