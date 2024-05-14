Video: Man caught ‘strapped with bomb’ in Plateau bank

A group of men caught a yet-to-be-identified man who reportedly tried to detonate a bomb within the premises of a bank in Plateau State.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday, May 13, in Dadin Kowa town in the Jos South area of the state.

According to a post by security analyst Zagazola Makama on X on Tuesday, the vigilante security at the bank thwarted the attack when they noticed the suspect.

Angered by the situation, a mob attacked the suspect and reportedly demanded his execution.

It is unclear whether the suspect has ties to any terrorist organization in the country.

He has been taken to the police station for further investigation.