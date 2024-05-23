Video: Ademola Lookman shares emotional moment with mother after Europa glory

Atalanta’s Nigerian forward #11 Ademola Lookman with his family, poses with the match ball for scoring a hat-trick, and the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final football match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Dublin Arena stadium, in Dublin, on May 22, 2024. – Lookman scored all three goals as Atalanta won the game 3-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman etched his name into European football history with a stunning hat-trick in the Europa League final, leading Atalanta to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The match, held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, saw Ademola Lookman deliver a masterclass performance that culminated in a heartwarming moment with his mother.

As the final whistle blew and celebrations erupted, the UEFA Europa League’s official Twitter account captured a touching scene: Lookman, filled with joy, embraced his mother pitch-side.

Her screams of joy and gratitude echoed around the stadium as she tightly hugged her son, sharing in the monumental achievement.

The clip of this family moment quickly went viral, resonating deeply with Nigerian fans who celebrated Lookman’s remarkable feat.

His hat-trick not only secured the Europa League title for Atalanta but also marked a significant milestone in his career, following a challenging season that included a Coppa Italia defeat to Juventus.

Lookman’s 15 goals were instrumental in Atalanta’s unexpected journey to the final, ensuring his place in the club’s history.

His performance in Dublin shattered Bayer Leverkusen’s dreams of an unbeaten campaign, leaving Nigerian compatriots Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella heartbroken.

Ademola Lookman stats, goals, assists

Ademola Lookman has scored 9 goals in 29 matches so far in the Serie A 2023/2024 season. In the Europa League, Lookman scored 5 goals, and provided one assist. In the Coppa Italia, in three appearances, the former Everon forward scored one and provided one assist.

