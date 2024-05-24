Vanguard Personality of the Year: Tunji-Ojo, making the impossible possible

Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

By FEMI SALAKO

Within the walls of the Nigerian political landscape, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the current Minister of Interior, has emerged as a shining exemplar of transformative leadership.

With a multifaceted background in ICT, business, and consultancy, Tunji-Ojo has brought a unique blend of expertise to the Ministry of Interior, spearheading a series of unprecedented reforms that have resonated throughout the nation.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Tunji-Ojo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to enhancing efficiency, professionalism, and progressive change. His accomplishments are a testament to his visionary leadership, which has expertly guided various agencies under his purview towards a brighter future.

One of his most notable achievements was the remarkable feat at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), where he successfully cleared a staggering backlog of 204,332 passports within a record-breaking three-week period. This monumental achievement not only rescued the nation from the grips of a dire national crisis but also showcased Tunji-Ojo’s unwavering dedication to public service.

Tunji-Ojo’s visionary directives have heralded a new era of efficiency and service delivery, revolutionizing passport processing and international relations. His pledge to revolutionize passport processing, promising a two-week timeline and the introduction of home and office delivery of passports, commencing in February 2024, has sent a wave of hope throughout the nation. His initiative to implement personal uploads of passport photographs has further streamlined the application process, fostering convenience and accessibility for all.

Beyond his remarkable achievements in passport reform, Tunji-Ojo has demonstrated a proactive stance on paramilitary welfare, criminal justice reform, and engagement with agencies and international partners. His advocacy for equitable compensation and functional pension boards has boosted morale and productivity within the ranks of paramilitary officers. His efforts to decongest correctional facilities through the clearance of fines and compensations worth N585 million for 4,068 inmates have showcased his compassionate approach to criminal justice reform.

Tunji-Ojo’s engagement with agencies, stakeholders, and international partners has further solidified his reputation as a compassionate and effective leader. His commitment to tackling illegal migration and organized crime has ensured a safer and more secure nation, earning him recognition as the Public Service Person of the Year 2023 by Leadership Newspaper and Vanguard’s Federal Public Sector Icon, 2023.

With his sterling performances, Tunji-Ojo is poised to elevate the Ministry of Interior to greater heights, fortifying the nation’s security and shaping a brighter future for Nigeria. As a two-term member of the House of Representatives and a consultant to various government agencies, his expertise in policy making, development, and critical sectors of the economy has made a significant impact on the executive branch of government.

Sterling performances

His accomplishments in a relatively short span resonate as a prelude to greater strides in the coming year. With his sterling performances thus far, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is poised to elevate the Ministry of Interior to greater heights, fortifying the nation’s security and amplifying its role in shaping a brighter future for Nigeria.Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s impressive résumé is rich with consulting roles for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and several other high-profile organizations.

His deep knowledge of critical sectors, including Oil and Gas, Information Technology, and Agriculture, combined with his expertise in policy making and development, has made him a standout figure in Nigeria’s executive branch of government.

A Certified Ethical Hacker, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo holds a Master’s Degree in Digital Communication and Networking, a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication Engineering from London Metropolitan University, and a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from the University of London. His professional affiliations and continuous educational pursuits underscore his commitment to excellence and innovation.

For his bold, extensive, and exceptional reforms tackling the perennial passport booklet debacle at the Nigeria Immigration Service, which earned him the sobriquet “Minister Talk And Do,” Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is not just the Public Servant of the Year 2023 but also Vanguard’s Federal Public Sector Icon, 2023.

Tunji-Ojo’s commitment to public service and nation-building is a beacon of hope for a brighter future, illuminating the path to progress for generations to come. His leadership serves as a shining example, inspiring a new generation of leaders to embrace the challenges of nation-building with courage, compassion, and vision.

•Femi Salako is the Publisher Triangle News International