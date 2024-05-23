VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described President Bola Tinubu’s administration as decisive, stating that he has made key reforms.

He stated this on Tuesday during his address at the 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse held at the Civic Centre, Lagos, on Thursday.

“If there is a single word I can search for to describe the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it has to be decisiveness,” Shettima declared.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, noted that the economic reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal, taken by Tinubu’s administration in the last one year may not be popular but necessary.

He said, “One of the greatest attributes of leadership is visioning. Another is decisiveness in doing what may not be popular but is necessary.

“And as we all line up behind a great leader who embeds a great vision for our nation, we committed to the success of key reforms, chiefly around the removal of petroleum subsidies and finding a workable value for the naira. May 29, 2023, was a decisive moment, and we believe that the promises of our government will be attained, under the leadership of our president.

Speaking further, Shettima urged every Nigerian to view the country positively.

He said, “Still ruminating over the uncertainty that defines our world today, creating considerable volatility, especially in developing nations like ours, we need to include other centrifugal factors such as insecurity, global economic downturns, external instabilities leading to slumps in commodity prices, natural disasters, global geopolitics, and a number of other occurrences that are outside of our control.

“Internally, Nigeria has a number of concerns to wrestle down, from insecurity, to economic diversification, to energy stability, food insecurity, industrialization, productivity, high inflation, and a host of others. As I will explain below, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is valiantly tackling many of these issues in a decisive manner. We are certain that in a short while, every Nigerian will see clearly emerging, a new, fully energized nation, ready to face the world and to take an elevated space in the pantheon of nations.

“Everybody’s contribution to this new vista that we seek is highly welcome. And we must banish unproductive cynicism. We urge every Nigerian—old and young alike—to view their nation positively, to notice some of positively profound changes happening around them, and to make themselves available for these new opportunities.”